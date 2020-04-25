Edgeless Price Reaches $0.0089 on Major Exchanges (EDG)

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 25th. Edgeless has a total market cap of $1.04 million and $857.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Edgeless has traded up 17.1% against the dollar. One Edgeless token can currently be bought for $0.0089 or 0.00000118 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Livecoin, Upbit and Tidex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Edgeless

Edgeless’ genesis date was December 16th, 2016. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,046,967 tokens. Edgeless’ official message board is medium.com/edgeless. The official website for Edgeless is edgeless.io. The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Edgeless Token Trading

Edgeless can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, HitBTC, Tidex, Liqui, Livecoin and ABCC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeless should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Edgeless using one of the exchanges listed above.

