Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 363,535 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,953 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.17% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $68,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,178 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.9% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,722 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter worth $385,000. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter valued at $1,419,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 40.8% during the third quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 13,587 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 3,937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EW traded up $2.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $223.48. 1,794,752 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,462,009. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.60. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 12-month low of $154.52 and a 12-month high of $247.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.22 billion, a PE ratio of 42.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.81.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 24.71%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.26.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 22,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.62, for a total value of $5,246,817.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,067,889.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 1,116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.91, for a total transaction of $242,071.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,755 shares in the company, valued at $3,200,507.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,197 shares of company stock worth $17,844,166 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

