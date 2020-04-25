EHang (EH) & The Competition Head-To-Head Review

EHang (NASDAQ: EH) is one of 27 publicly-traded companies in the “Air transportation, scheduled” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare EHang to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares EHang and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio EHang $17.50 million N/A -10.41 EHang Competitors $15.69 billion $841.22 million 5.06

EHang’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than EHang. EHang is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares EHang and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EHang N/A N/A N/A EHang Competitors 5.10% -52.32% 4.80%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of EHang shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.3% of shares of all “Air transportation, scheduled” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of shares of all “Air transportation, scheduled” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for EHang and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EHang 0 0 1 0 3.00 EHang Competitors 678 1878 2397 181 2.41

EHang presently has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.37%. As a group, “Air transportation, scheduled” companies have a potential upside of 116.51%. Given EHang’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe EHang has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

EHang peers beat EHang on 8 of the 11 factors compared.

About EHang

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

