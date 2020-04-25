Einsteinium 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $92,251.00 (EMC2)

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. In the last week, Einsteinium has traded 2% lower against the dollar. One Einsteinium coin can currently be bought for $0.0392 or 0.00000518 BTC on exchanges including Poloniex, Upbit, Cryptopia and Bittrex. Einsteinium has a market capitalization of $8.61 million and approximately $92,251.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.60 or 0.00589616 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00013909 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000039 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00006546 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded 496.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Einsteinium Coin Profile

Einsteinium (CRYPTO:EMC2) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 219,681,598 coins. Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Einsteinium is www.emc2.foundation. The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Einsteinium is emc2slack.herokuapp.com.

Buying and Selling Einsteinium

Einsteinium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptopia, Poloniex and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Einsteinium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Einsteinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

