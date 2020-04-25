ELA Coin (ELAC) Price Reaches $0.0063 on Major Exchanges

ELA Coin (CURRENCY:ELAC) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. In the last week, ELA Coin has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. ELA Coin has a total market capitalization of $4.10 million and approximately $612,451.00 worth of ELA Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ELA Coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000071 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex and DigiFinex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ELA Coin alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013233 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.37 or 0.02600354 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00214908 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00060714 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00050217 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000820 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000185 BTC.

ELA Coin Profile

ELA Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 647,370,731 tokens. ELA Coin’s official Twitter account is @elamachain. ELA Coin’s official website is www.elamachain.io. ELA Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@elamachain.

ELA Coin Token Trading

ELA Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELA Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELA Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ELA Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ELA Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ELA Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.