Electra (ECA) Trading Down 28.5% Over Last Week

Electra (CURRENCY:ECA) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 25th. In the last seven days, Electra has traded down 28.5% against the US dollar. One Electra coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptohub, CryptoBridge, CoinFalcon and Fatbtc. Electra has a total market cap of $3.14 million and approximately $762.00 worth of Electra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SpaceChain (SPC) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0987 or 0.00001304 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Electra

Electra (ECA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 30th, 2017. Electra’s total supply is 29,536,750,653 coins and its circulating supply is 28,669,594,100 coins. Electra’s official Twitter account is @ElectracoinECA. The official website for Electra is electraproject.org. The Reddit community for Electra is /r/Electra_Currency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Electra

Electra can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange, CoinFalcon, Fatbtc, CoinBene, CryptoBridge, Cryptohub and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

