Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Acquired by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,974 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $8,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Electronic Arts by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 247,399 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 102,525 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Electronic Arts by 767.4% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EA stock traded up $1.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $116.31. 1,743,183 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,422,286. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $85.69 and a one year high of $118.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.88.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The game software company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 52.52% and a return on equity of 18.86%. Electronic Arts’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cfra upgraded Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $106.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.32.

In other news, CMO Chris Bruzzo sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total value of $1,761,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 41,722 shares in the company, valued at $4,593,174.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.23, for a total transaction of $2,004,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,004,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,363 shares of company stock worth $5,935,121 in the last 90 days. 2.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

