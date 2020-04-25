Elrond (ERD) Price Hits $0.0013 on Exchanges

Elrond (CURRENCY:ERD) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. Elrond has a total market cap of $13.08 million and $1.60 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Elrond has traded 23.1% higher against the US dollar. One Elrond token can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance DEX, Dcoin, Binance and Bilaxy.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Elrond alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013248 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $197.36 or 0.02596255 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00214702 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00060678 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00050163 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000816 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Elrond Profile

Elrond’s genesis date was March 16th, 2019. Elrond’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,932,115,041 tokens. The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elrond’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Elrond’s official website is elrond.com. Elrond’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork.

Buying and Selling Elrond

Elrond can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Binance DEX, Dcoin and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elrond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Elrond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elrond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.