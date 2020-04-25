Elysian Trading Up 13.7% Over Last Week (ELY)

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 25th. Over the last seven days, Elysian has traded up 13.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Elysian token can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, Mercatox, BitForex and YoBit. Elysian has a market cap of $57,777.42 and $587,658.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Elysian alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013273 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $195.01 or 0.02577918 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00215628 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00060623 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00050124 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000822 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Elysian Token Profile

Elysian was first traded on June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 tokens. Elysian’s official message board is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely. Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Elysian Token Trading

Elysian can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Stocks.Exchange, IDEX, Liquid, Hotbit, CoinExchange, BitForex and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elysian should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elysian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Elysian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elysian and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.