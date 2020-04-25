Elysium Trading Down 95.2% Over Last Week (ELS)

Elysium (CURRENCY:ELS) traded 94% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 25th. One Elysium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Elysium has a total market capitalization of $1,192.00 and $203.00 worth of Elysium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Elysium has traded down 95.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.52 or 0.00589230 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00013911 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000039 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00006552 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded up 476.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002316 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Elysium Coin Profile

Elysium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 4th, 2017. Elysium’s total supply is 14,353,438 coins. Elysium’s official Twitter account is @Elysium_coin.

Buying and Selling Elysium

Elysium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elysium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elysium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

