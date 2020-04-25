Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.30 Billion

Brokerages expect Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) to announce sales of $2.30 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Emcor Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.29 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.31 billion. Emcor Group posted sales of $2.16 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Emcor Group will report full-year sales of $9.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.63 billion to $9.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $9.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.80 billion to $9.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Emcor Group.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Emcor Group had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Emcor Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Emcor Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Emcor Group in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Emcor Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.75.

In related news, Director John W. Altmeyer purchased 1,000 shares of Emcor Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.52 per share, for a total transaction of $58,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Emcor Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,616 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Emcor Group by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,791 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 6,076 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in Emcor Group by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,845 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Emcor Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $853,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Emcor Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,994,000. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emcor Group stock opened at $62.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.15. Emcor Group has a 12 month low of $41.85 and a 12 month high of $93.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. Emcor Group’s payout ratio is presently 5.57%.

Emcor Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems, as well as offers crane, rigging, and millwright; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

