Emerald Crypto Achieves Market Capitalization of $127,202.08 (EMD)

Emerald Crypto (CURRENCY:EMD) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 25th. One Emerald Crypto coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000088 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Emerald Crypto has a market capitalization of $127,202.08 and $6.00 worth of Emerald Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Emerald Crypto has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Emerald Crypto Coin Profile

EMD is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 16th, 2013. Emerald Crypto’s total supply is 19,117,129 coins. Emerald Crypto’s official website is www.emeraldcrypto.de. Emerald Crypto’s official Twitter account is @Emerald_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Emerald Crypto

Emerald Crypto can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emerald Crypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emerald Crypto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Emerald Crypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

