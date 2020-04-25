Emercoin Price Up 4.8% This Week (EMC)

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. Emercoin has a total market cap of $3.01 million and $8,923.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Emercoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0662 or 0.00000876 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Tux Exchange and Upbit. During the last seven days, Emercoin has traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00032811 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000319 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000060 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Emercoin Profile

EMC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 8th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 45,477,467 coins. The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Emercoin is emercoin.com. Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC. Emercoin’s official message board is emercointalk.org.

Buying and Selling Emercoin

Emercoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Upbit, Crex24, xBTCe, Livecoin, Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Bittrex, Tux Exchange and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Emercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

