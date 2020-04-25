Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $158.91 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) to announce $158.91 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Employers’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $174.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $143.22 million. Employers posted sales of $204.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Employers will report full year sales of $646.09 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $606.08 million to $686.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $598.24 million, with estimates ranging from $582.89 million to $613.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Employers.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.18). Employers had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $188.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Employers from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Employers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Employers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.33.

In related news, CEO Douglas D. Dirks sold 36,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total value of $1,537,414.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 489,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,791,995.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Employers during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Employers during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Employers by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Employers by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Employers during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EIG opened at $28.75 on Friday. Employers has a twelve month low of $26.67 and a twelve month high of $45.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $963.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.50.

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels comprising its partners; and through national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

