Encompass Health Corp (AMEX:EHC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Encompass Health Corp (AMEX:EHC) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.53.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EHC shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $77.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $66.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Encompass Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Encompass Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th.

Encompass Health has a one year low of $40.86 and a one year high of $59.29.

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

In other Encompass Health news, Director Donald L. Correll sold 2,000 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.04, for a total transaction of $118,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,334.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation, formerly HealthSouth Corporation, is a provider of post-acute healthcare services, offering both facility-based and home-based post-acute services in 35 states and Puerto Rico through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies.

