Endeavour Mining Corp (TSE:EDV) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Endeavour Mining Corp (TSE:EDV) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$34.38.

Several research firms have recently commented on EDV. Pi Financial set a C$34.00 price target on Endeavour Mining and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$31.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$36.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Thursday, February 20th.

TSE:EDV traded up C$0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$27.43. 444,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 472,780. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$22.81 and a 200 day moving average of C$24.22. Endeavour Mining has a twelve month low of C$15.68 and a twelve month high of C$29.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.52 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$327.28 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Endeavour Mining will post 1.8151743 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Endeavour Mining Company Profile

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as an intermediate gold producer in West Africa. Its flagship properties are the Houndé mine located in Burkina Faso and the Ity CIL project situated in Côte d'Ivoire. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proved and probable reserves of 8.0 million ounces, as well as measured and indicated resources of 13.9 million ounces of gold.

