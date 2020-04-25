Energi Price Tops $2.96 (NRG)

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 25th. One Energi coin can now be purchased for $2.96 or 0.00039299 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. During the last seven days, Energi has traded up 22.7% against the dollar. Energi has a total market cap of $84.07 million and $961,143.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013252 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $194.26 or 0.02578432 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00215623 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00060549 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00050629 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000822 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000185 BTC.

About Energi

Energi’s launch date was April 25th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 28,394,215 coins. The official website for Energi is www.energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Energi Coin Trading

Energi can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

