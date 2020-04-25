Energo Price Reaches $0.0002 (TSL)

Energo (CURRENCY:TSL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. Over the last week, Energo has traded down 10.5% against the dollar. One Energo token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinnest, CoinEgg, Gate.io and Coinrail. Energo has a total market cap of $92,239.53 and $715.00 worth of Energo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Energo alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00052447 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $333.86 or 0.04387269 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00064540 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00037446 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013215 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004979 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00009073 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003250 BTC.

Energo Profile

TSL is a token. It launched on November 25th, 2017. Energo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 602,378,920 tokens. Energo’s official message board is blog.energolabs.com. Energo’s official website is www.energolabs.com. Energo’s official Twitter account is @Energo Labs.

Buying and Selling Energo

Energo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Gate.io, Coinrail, CoinEgg and Coinnest. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Energo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.