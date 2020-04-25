Energycoin One Day Volume Reaches $38.00 (ENRG)

Energycoin (CURRENCY:ENRG) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. One Energycoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Energycoin has a total market cap of $148,784.47 and approximately $38.00 worth of Energycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Energycoin has traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001571 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00012800 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Energycoin (CRYPTO:ENRG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 29th, 2014. Energycoin’s total supply is 122,325,446 coins. The official website for Energycoin is energycoin.eu. The Reddit community for Energycoin is /r/energycoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energycoin’s official Twitter account is @energycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Energycoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

