Enigma Price Tops $0.16 on Top Exchanges (ENG)

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. Over the last seven days, Enigma has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar. Enigma has a market capitalization of $11.87 million and approximately $978,203.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Enigma token can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00002101 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, GOPAX and AirSwap.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Enigma alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.25 or 0.01128846 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00056235 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00235671 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000032 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Enigma Token Profile

Enigma (CRYPTO:ENG) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 28th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,836,171 tokens. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Enigma is enigma.co.

Enigma Token Trading

Enigma can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, Binance, Mercatox, AirSwap, HitBTC, Huobi, Tidex, GOPAX, Kyber Network, Bittrex, Hotbit, OKEx, Liqui and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enigma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Enigma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enigma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.