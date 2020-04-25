Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.33.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Northland Securities cut their price objective on Enphase Energy from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Enphase Energy from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Raymond James raised Enphase Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Barclays assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Enphase Energy from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th.

In related news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total transaction of $227,325.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 291,602 shares in the company, valued at $8,838,456.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David A. Ranhoff sold 22,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total value of $1,289,715.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 609,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,226,875.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,876,631 shares of company stock worth $99,557,704. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hoey Investments Inc. raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 113.6% in the first quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 95.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 16,445.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENPH opened at $37.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.51. Enphase Energy has a 52-week low of $9.76 and a 52-week high of $59.15. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 0.72.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 62.83% and a net margin of 25.81%. The firm had revenue of $210.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 127.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Enphase Energy will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

