Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 12,369 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,299,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,369 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Gilead Sciences worth $97,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GILD. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,711,000. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 66,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,436,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $154,441,000 after acquiring an additional 556,936 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 232.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 12,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 100,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,397,000 after acquiring an additional 4,083 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $79.64 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.89 and a twelve month high of $85.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.27. The company has a market capitalization of $97.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.37). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 23.99%. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 44.30%.

GILD has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Barclays initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.12.

In related news, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $200,279.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,753,659. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Olsen Per Wold sold 20,282 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $1,399,458.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 119,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,250,606. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,234 shares of company stock worth $5,667,854 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.