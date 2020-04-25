Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 295,567 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 20.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,763,518 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 295,567 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 4.22% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $83,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPTL. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 158.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPTL opened at $48.77 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $35.40 and a 1 year high of $51.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.85 and its 200 day moving average is $42.05.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

