Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 307,216 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 34.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,210,238 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 307,216 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.49% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF worth $85,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VGIT. FMR LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 205.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 582,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,829,000 after acquiring an additional 37,864 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $743,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 33.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of VGIT stock opened at $70.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.97 and its 200-day moving average is $67.41. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $63.92 and a 52 week high of $70.83.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.107 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.