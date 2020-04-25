Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 4,863 Shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 694,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,863 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Fiserv worth $65,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 68,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,936,000 after purchasing an additional 17,819 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 131,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,263,000 after purchasing an additional 9,495 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 175,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,253,000 after purchasing an additional 4,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Moffett Nathanson lowered Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Atlantic Securities raised Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Stephens dropped their target price on Fiserv from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Fiserv from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.07.

In related news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $1,871,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,074,697.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total value of $3,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 398,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,062,305.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,000 shares of company stock worth $5,954,400 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $96.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.88. Fiserv Inc has a twelve month low of $73.50 and a twelve month high of $125.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.53.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 160.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fiserv Inc will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

