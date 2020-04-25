Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 560,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,090 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.46% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $66,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VV. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000.

VV opened at $130.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.77. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $100.90 and a 52 week high of $156.45.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

