Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $67.59 Million Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 347,546 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 46,802 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $67,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 51,700,537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,965,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069,139 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,607,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,969,965,000 after purchasing an additional 5,605,966 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,287,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,999,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,252 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,753,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,674,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth about $5,093,652,000. 48.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. DZ Bank assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.55.

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $204.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.57. The firm has a market cap of $519.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52-week low of $147.95 and a 52-week high of $231.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $161.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 34.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $12.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

