Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $69.34 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 118.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,117,968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,150,337 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.53% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF worth $69,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2,572.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Get Schwab U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHH opened at $33.18 on Friday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $26.31 and a 12 month high of $48.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.42 and a 200-day moving average of $43.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.117 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.