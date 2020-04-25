Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $77.05 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 10,102.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,508,278 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,483,694 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 2.79% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $77,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $479,000. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC now owns 868,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,670,000 after purchasing an additional 82,284 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 6,912.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 620,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,055,000 after purchasing an additional 611,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $7,111,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $30.71 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $29.65 and a 52 week high of $31.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.17.

