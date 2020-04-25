Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 41.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 442,488 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 130,354 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Mcdonald’s worth $73,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 25.4% during the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,396 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 45.8% during the first quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,592 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Focused Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.2% during the first quarter. Focused Investors LLC now owns 640,900 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $105,973,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 4.0% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 127,511 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $21,084,000 after buying an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 67.5% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 5,780 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $236.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $199.00 to $171.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $191.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price (up from $218.00) on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.68.

Shares of Mcdonald’s stock opened at $184.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.59. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12-month low of $124.23 and a 12-month high of $221.93. The stock has a market cap of $135.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.62.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.57%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total transaction of $654,163.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $546,770.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,616 shares of company stock valued at $4,198,430. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

