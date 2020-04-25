Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 796.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,397,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,241,688 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 1.12% of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF worth $87,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 30,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $570,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 28,614.3% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 153,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,342,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF stock opened at $62.25 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $60.05 and a 12-month high of $62.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.24.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%.

About Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.