Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 46.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 277,250 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,370 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $73,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in NVIDIA by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 572 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,517 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 1,886 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,968 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 137 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

NVDA opened at $289.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.23. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $132.60 and a 52 week high of $316.32. The company has a market capitalization of $173.95 billion, a PE ratio of 62.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total transaction of $5,758,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,939,295.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James C. Gaither sold 15,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.41, for a total transaction of $4,221,385.29. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,221 shares in the company, valued at $598,359.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,829 shares of company stock worth $32,834,702 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $311.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub upgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $251.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.35.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

