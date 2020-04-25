Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 36.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 916,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 242,333 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Eaton worth $71,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 27,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 26,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV now owns 11,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 4,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ETN opened at $78.86 on Friday. Eaton Co. PLC has a 12 month low of $56.42 and a 12 month high of $105.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $32.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.25.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). Eaton had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. PLC will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 51.50%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ETN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Eaton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $111.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $98.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.59.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

