Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,513,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,145 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.71% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $68,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 6,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 8,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raub Brock Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 10,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

SCHD stock opened at $49.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.40. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $38.83 and a 52 week high of $59.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.4419 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.