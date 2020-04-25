Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,691,332 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 56.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,280,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,691,332 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.88% of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF worth $73,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 47,848,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,709,637,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399,608 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,381,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,120,000 after purchasing an additional 146,798 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,597,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,123,000 after purchasing an additional 112,240 shares during the period. NextCapital Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,380,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,184,000 after purchasing an additional 148,680 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,331,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,407,000 after purchasing an additional 27,812 shares during the period.

SCHP opened at $59.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.20. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 1 year low of $52.57 and a 1 year high of $59.86.

