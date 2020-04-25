Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 18,039 Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,333,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,039 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 15.41% of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $68,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,913,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,991,000 after purchasing an additional 183,556 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,060,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,783,000 after purchasing an additional 58,621 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 1,057,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,642,000 after purchasing an additional 55,604 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 216,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,090,000 after purchasing an additional 12,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $5,394,000.

NYSEARCA GIGB opened at $53.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.45. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $43.65 and a twelve month high of $55.01.

