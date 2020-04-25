Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 7,174 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,209,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,174 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 6.02% of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF worth $87,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,062,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,650,000 after acquiring an additional 363,209 shares in the last quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 19,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 126.0% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 13,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 7,460 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 131,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,480,000 after purchasing an additional 51,216 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Shares of RWR stock opened at $73.25 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $57.85 and a 1 year high of $107.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.49.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Profile

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

