Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 803,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143,844 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.69% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $67,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RSP. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 70.4% during the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.0% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 67,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,277,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the period. High Falls Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 182,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,720,000 after acquiring an additional 5,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,700,000.

Shares of RSP opened at $91.44 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $70.56 and a twelve month high of $118.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.88.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

