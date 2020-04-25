EOS (EOS) Price Down 0.5% This Week

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. During the last seven days, EOS has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. EOS has a market cap of $2.49 billion and approximately $3.28 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EOS coin can currently be bought for about $2.70 or 0.00035708 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx, Huobi, ABCC and BitMart.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ark (ARK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002402 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000195 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

About EOS

EOS (CRYPTO:EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,018,794,013 coins and its circulating supply is 922,094,001 coins. The official website for EOS is eos.io. The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling EOS

EOS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Gate.io, Koinex, Coinrail, Bitfinex, YoBit, Ovis, Bibox, Coinone, WazirX, ZB.COM, Huobi, Tidebit, OEX, Kraken, BitFlip, CPDAX, Coinbe, BCEX, COSS, DOBI trade, Rfinex, OTCBTC, Tidex, Coindeal, Bilaxy, Instant Bitex, Exrates, Zebpay, Mercatox, BitMart, QBTC, CoinBene, IDCM, Kucoin, Bit-Z, Upbit, OKEx, Cryptomate, Binance, Neraex, DigiFinex, CoinTiger, BtcTrade.im, Hotbit, ABCC, Coinsuper, Liqui, CoinEx, BigONE, IDAX, Livecoin, OpenLedger DEX, C2CX, CoinExchange, Bithumb, ChaoEX, EXX, HitBTC, Fatbtc, DragonEX, Cryptopia, LBank, GOPAX, Exmo, Bitbns, Cobinhood, Kuna, RightBTC, TOPBTC and Vebitcoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

