EOS Force (EOSC) Price Hits $0.0020

EOS Force (CURRENCY:EOSC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. EOS Force has a total market cap of $1.96 million and $117,020.00 worth of EOS Force was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, EOS Force has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar. One EOS Force coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges including Bibox, KuCoin, CoinEx and Hotbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS Force Profile

EOS Force's total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 964,070,125 coins. The official website for EOS Force is www.eosforce.io. EOS Force's official message board is medium.com/@eosforce.

.

EOS Force Coin Trading

EOS Force can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx, Hotbit, Bibox and KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS Force directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS Force should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOS Force using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

