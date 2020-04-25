eosDAC (EOSDAC) Price Down 2.3% Over Last 7 Days

eosDAC (CURRENCY:EOSDAC) traded 77.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 25th. eosDAC has a total market cap of $804,354.06 and $9,721.00 worth of eosDAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, eosDAC has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar. One eosDAC token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OpenLedger DEX, Hotbit, ZB.COM and DragonEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get eosDAC alerts:

CyberVein (CVT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000318 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000039 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

eosDAC Token Profile

eosDAC is a token. Its launch date was March 9th, 2018. eosDAC’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,755,177 tokens. The Reddit community for eosDAC is /r/EOSDAC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eosDAC’s official Twitter account is @eosdac. The official message board for eosDAC is steemit.com/@eosdac. eosDAC’s official website is eosdac.io.

Buying and Selling eosDAC

eosDAC can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Gate.io, Hotbit, Bibox, ZB.COM, OTCBTC, OpenLedger DEX and Bitbns. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eosDAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eosDAC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eosDAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for eosDAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eosDAC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.