Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.13.

EPZM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Epizyme from $18.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Epizyme from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Epizyme in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer cut shares of Epizyme from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Epizyme from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

Get Epizyme alerts:

Shares of EPZM stock opened at $18.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.33. The company has a current ratio of 11.61, a quick ratio of 11.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 2.34. Epizyme has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $27.82.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 million. Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 58.26% and a negative net margin of 715.53%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Epizyme will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Epizyme news, CEO Robert B. Bazemore sold 3,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $50,194.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,726 shares in the company, valued at $1,233,493.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert B. Bazemore sold 6,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.44, for a total transaction of $124,152.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,916,127.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,440 shares of company stock valued at $272,428 over the last ninety days. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPZM. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Epizyme during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Epizyme in the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Epizyme in the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Epizyme in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Epizyme Company Profile

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases primarily in the United States. The company's lead products candidate is tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 histone methyltransferase, which is in the Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function; and Phase II clinical trial for adults and Phase I clinical trial for children with epithelioid sarcoma and other INI1-negative solid tumors.

Further Reading: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Epizyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epizyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.