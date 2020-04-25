Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for April, 25th (ALBO, ANGO, ATSG, CUE, DOOO, EXPE, GNMK, IRDM, LIVN, LJPC)

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Saturday, April 25th:

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “LA JOLLA PHARMACEUTICAL CO. is engaged in the research and development of therapeutic products for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. “

Luckin Coffee (NYSE:LK) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $5.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Luckin Coffee Inc. engages in the retail sale of freshly brewed drinks, pre-made food and beverage items primarily in the People’s Republic of China. The company operates pick-up stores, relax stores and delivery kitchens under the Luckin brand as well as Luckin mobile app, Weixin mini-program and other third-party platforms. Luckin Coffee Inc. is based in Xiamen, the People’s Republic of China. “

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $8.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Loop Industries Inc. is a technology company. It created a revolutionary process which decouples plastic from fossil fuels, breaking down waste PET plastic to its base building blocks. Loop Industries Inc. is based in Los Angeles, United States. “

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $6.50 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “LSI Industries is an Image Solutions company, combining integrated design, manufacturing, & technology to supply its own high quality lighting fixtures and graphics elements for applications in the retail, specialty niche, & commercial markets. The Company’s Lighting Segment produces high performance products dedicated to the outdoor, architectural outdoor, indoor, architectural indoor and accent/downlight markets. The Graphics Segment provides a vast array of products and services including signage, menu board systems, active digital signage, decorative fixturing, design support, engineering & project management for custom programs for today’s retail environment. The Company’s Technology Segment develops and designs high performance light engines, digital signage and other products using LED lighting technology, including large format LED video screens for the entertainment & sports markets. LSI’s major markets are the petroleum convenience store multisite retail & the commercial industrial lighting markets. “

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $16.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. The company’s product candidate consists of maralixibat, an investigational oral drug in development for progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and Alagille syndrome. Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Foster City, United States. “

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Mamamancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $1.50 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “MamaMancini’s Holding’s, Inc. is involved in manufacturing & distributing of food products primarily in the United States. It offers beef meatballs with sauce, turkey meatballs with sauce, chicken meatballs with sauce, pork meatballs with sauce and other similar Italian products. The company sells its products to supermarket and mass market retailers. MamaMancini’s Holding’s, Inc. is based in East Rutherford, New Jersey. “

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $12.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Brigham Minerals Inc. is a mineral acquisition company. It is focused on acquiring oil and gas mineral rights in unconventional, shale plays throughout the United States – including the Delaware and Midland Basins in Texas, the SCOOP and STACK plays in Oklahoma, the DJ Basin in Colorado and Wyoming, as well as the Bakken and Three Forks plays in North Dakota. Brigham Minerals Inc. is based in Austin, Texas. “

MONDI PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MONDY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products. Its products include containerboards, sack kraft papers, speciality kraft papers, corrugated packaging products, industrial bags, extrusion coatings, films and hygiene components, release liners, office and printing papers and graphic printing papers as well as pre-made bags and pouches, printed laminates and high-barrier films. The company operates primarily in central Europe, Russia, North America and South Africa. Mondi plc is based in Addlestone, the United Kingdom. “

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $16.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Morphic Holding Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for autoimmune, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Morphic Holding Inc. is based in Waltham, Massachusetts. “

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

