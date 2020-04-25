Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$3.14 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($3.14) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Esperion Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($3.62) to ($2.60). Esperion Therapeutics reported earnings per share of $3.07 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 202.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($7.00) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.08) to ($4.98). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($8.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.73) to ($5.60). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Esperion Therapeutics.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.67) by $0.41. Esperion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 65.49% and a negative return on equity of 98.94%. The business had revenue of $0.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.24) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9819999999.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Esperion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.31.

In other Esperion Therapeutics news, CEO Timothy M. Mayleben purchased 2,500 shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.00 per share, with a total value of $107,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 111,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,815,914. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy M. Mayleben acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.00 per share, with a total value of $245,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 109,498 shares in the company, valued at $5,365,402. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ESPR. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $186,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $328,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 660,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,356,000 after buying an additional 4,146 shares during the last quarter.

ESPR traded up $1.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 405,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,624. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 2.20. Esperion Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $24.82 and a twelve month high of $76.98.

Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination pill, a non-statin, orally available, LDL-C lowering therapy for patients with hypercholesterolemia and with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and/or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study.

