Essentia (ESS) Price Hits $0.0003 on Major Exchanges

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. In the last week, Essentia has traded 2% higher against the dollar. Essentia has a market capitalization of $219,514.42 and approximately $1,080.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Essentia token can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy, CoinBene, IDEX and BitForex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Essentia alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00052645 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $339.00 or 0.04482128 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00064616 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00037435 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013285 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005017 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00009006 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003281 BTC.

Essentia Profile

Essentia (ESS) is a token. Its launch date was January 7th, 2018. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 tokens and its circulating supply is 875,941,362 tokens. Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Essentia is essentia.one.

Buying and Selling Essentia

Essentia can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, CoinBene, Hotbit, Ethfinex, Bilaxy and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Essentia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Essentia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Essentia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Essentia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Essentia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.