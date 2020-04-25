Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp lowered its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,763 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $23,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EL. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the third quarter valued at $4,576,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 1.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 88,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 28.2% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 17,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,062,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,883,000 after buying an additional 61,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 8,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total transaction of $1,843,696.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,392,240.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $166.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $165.38 and a 200 day moving average of $190.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $59.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.77. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $137.01 and a 12 month high of $220.42.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 48.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $238.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.73.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

