Ether-1 (ETHO) Price Reaches $0.0048 on Major Exchanges

Ether-1 (CURRENCY:ETHO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 25th. One Ether-1 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000063 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, STEX and Graviex. Ether-1 has a market capitalization of $212,089.04 and approximately $10,734.00 worth of Ether-1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ether-1 has traded up 57% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ether-1 alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004945 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00073223 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 1,277.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00146306 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.15 or 0.00437193 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00001014 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 48.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00006492 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00012522 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001520 BTC.

Ether-1 Profile

Ether-1 is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Ethash

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 11th, 2018. Ether-1’s total supply is 44,573,090 coins. The official website for Ether-1 is ether1.org. The Reddit community for Ether-1 is /r/etho1 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ether-1’s official Twitter account is @Ether1Official.

Ether-1 Coin Trading

Ether-1 can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Graviex and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether-1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether-1 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ether-1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ether-1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ether-1 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.