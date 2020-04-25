Ethereum Classic (ETC) Trading Up 2.3% Over Last Week

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. Ethereum Classic has a total market cap of $665.54 million and $1.73 billion worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for approximately $5.72 or 0.00075712 BTC on major exchanges including BTC Markets, Kucoin, BitForex and ChaoEX. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ethereum Classic alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $194.68 or 0.02576057 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 116,313,299 coins. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kraken, BTC-Alpha, Coinbase Pro, Huobi, ChaoEX, BCEX, Bitsane, ZB.COM, CPDAX, EXX, HBUS, RightBTC, CoinEx, Upbit, Bibox, C2CX, Exmo, ABCC, QBTC, Instant Bitex, Bittrex, Crex24, Coinone, Kucoin, Poloniex, CoinTiger, Binance, Gate.io, Gatehub, Coinroom, CoinBene, Liquid, OKCoin International, C-CEX, CoinExchange, Cryptopia, HitBTC, Koineks, Indodax, OKEx, LiteBit.eu, BtcTrade.im, Bit-Z, Bitfinex, BigONE, BTC Markets, Coinnest, CoinEgg, YoBit, Cryptomate, Coinut, Bitbns, Korbit, FCoin, Coinsuper, Bithumb, Stocks.Exchange, Ovis, BitForex, BTC Trade UA, Coinhub, Exrates and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.