Etherparty Price Reaches $0.0018 on Major Exchanges (FUEL)

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. Etherparty has a total market capitalization of $1.82 million and $18,200.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Etherparty has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. One Etherparty token can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges including ACX, Gate.io, Binance and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Etherparty alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013282 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $195.03 or 0.02576761 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00215485 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00060626 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00050183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000820 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000185 BTC.

About Etherparty

Etherparty launched on October 1st, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Etherparty’s official website is etherparty.com. The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Etherparty is medium.com/etherparty. Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Etherparty Token Trading

Etherparty can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, ACX, HitBTC and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Etherparty should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Etherparty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Etherparty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Etherparty and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.