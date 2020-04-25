Ethouse (HORSE) Trading 7.4% Higher This Week

Ethouse (CURRENCY:HORSE) traded down 19.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 25th. Ethouse has a total market cap of $21,631.75 and approximately $3.00 worth of Ethouse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethouse token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Ethouse has traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ethouse alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00052447 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $333.86 or 0.04387269 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00064540 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00037446 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013215 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004979 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00009073 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003250 BTC.

Ethouse Token Profile

HORSE is a token. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2017. Ethouse’s total supply is 85,013,440 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,632,222 tokens. The Reddit community for Ethouse is /r/ethorse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethouse’s official Twitter account is @EthorseTeam. The official message board for Ethouse is medium.com/@ethorse. Ethouse’s official website is ethouse.app.

Buying and Selling Ethouse

Ethouse can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethouse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethouse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethouse using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ethouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethouse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.